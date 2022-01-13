Girls Inc. to host 15th annual “Princess Ball”

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Calling all the little princesses of Bay County! Local girls ages 0-12 will have the opportunity to put on their prettiest gowns and best dancing slippers and grab their special prince for the 15th annual Princess Ball.

The event is hosted by Girls Inc. of Bay County and will take place at the Edgewater Beach and Golf Resort on Jan. 22 starting at 4 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. The last Princess ball was held in 2019 and was not able to go on due to the pandemic.

The father-daughter style dance allows girls to dance with their ‘princes’, whether that is their dad, step-dad, grandfather, uncle or a close family friend. There will also be local firefighters on-hand in case a girl may need a prince.

“The purpose of this event is to show young girls what they should expect from their ‘prince,’ and how they should expect to be treated in the years to come,” said Girls Inc. Donor Relations manager, Summer Kendall.

The best part is, all the proceeds from the event go straight back to Girls Inc.

“This helps us carry out our summer and after-school programming. We recently just started programs at Jinks and Rutherford Middle schools, so this helps with that too,” Kendall said.

The girls will spend the night dancing, taking pictures in the photo booth and getting to meet their favorite Disney princesses.

For Ruby Tilghman, participating in the event as Princess Belle is a full-circle moment for her.

“I remember attending the event with my dad, and now I have been volunteering as Princess Belle for three years. It’s great to spend time with the girls and see how excited they are,” she said.

Couples tickets start at $60 and can be purchased here.