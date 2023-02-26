PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — For years the Panama City Beach City Council has been trying to find a way to eliminate some gaps in the city’s trail system.

Gayle’s Trails began in 1998 at Frank Brown Park.

It now includes many miles of trails that connect at the Panama City Beach Conservation Park and will soon have another mile and a half of trails.

A bid was approved for an expansion to the east portion during last week’s City Council meeting.

“We voted to approve the bid contract for the east Gayle’s Trails section for about $2.8 million,” Panama City Beach Councilman Michael Jarman said. “We received news that we have received a grant that will reduce our costs down to under $100,000 so that’s that is a huge win for the city.”

The new extension will eliminate one of the trail gaps. The gap ranked the trailer higher in priority for funding.

The new area will be near Arnold High School. It will have a wooden boardwalk over the wetlands area.

“Trails are important to us, we want connectivity, we want to be more multimodal than we are today, we want trail systems. We want it safe for people to be able to get around,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said.

This will be beneficial to the locals and tourists.

“It’s a great amenity for tourists that come here, they’re able to travel Gayle’s Trails and enjoy the sights and sounds and scenes of the trail system,” Jarman said. “I know as a resident myself, these trails for residents are fantastic. People are going to be able to traverse, especially from the high school and Breakfast Point area and middle school there, and utilize it to enjoy the scenery and exercise.”

The council hopes to have the project started by the Spring of this year.