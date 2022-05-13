PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Senoia, Ga. woman is now facing a DUI manslaughter charge following the death of motorcyclist in a wreck on Panama City Beach.

A 47-year-old was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on April 30th south on Silver Sands Drive and was attempting to make a left turn onto Thomas Drive when he was struck by a white Jeep Wrangler traveling west on Thomas Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Both vehicles came to final rest in the center of both west lanes and due to the collision, both vehicles became engulfed in flames, troopers said.

Tammy Michelle Hornsby, 47, was driving the Jeep Wrangler. She was initially charged with DUI but her charges were changed to DUI manslaughter this week. Hornsby is scheduled to have her first appearance before a judge on the new charge Friday afternoon.