PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A fundraiser has nearly met its goal to raise money for the funeral of a local Airman.

Airman First Class Dayvon Larry, of Malone, was killed outside of a Panama City Beach bar Sunday night. Panama City Beach Police said he was struck by 23-year-old Ross Allen Johnson of Illinois.

Court records said Johnson struck Larry behind the ear during an altercation in the parking lot.

Johnson was later arrested and charged with manslaughter.

The GoFundMe page states that Larry worked with the organizer for six years before joining the Air Force.

“To know him was to love him. Dayvon was the kindest young man with the brightest smile,” the organizer wrote. “During this difficult time, we would like to help his family with expenses.”

The page has a goal of $5,000 and had already raised $4,500 by Thursday afternoon.