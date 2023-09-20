PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A beach renourishment project is about to begin at St. Andrews State Park.

The Bay County Tourist Development Council is funding the project to rebuild the beach because of erosion during recent hurricanes. The money is coming from state funds.

“It’s a natural occurrence any time you have that interface and what happens is that if that sand or shoreline is not reinforced with natural materials, then the sediment can be taken away,” St. Andrew and St. Joseph Bays Estuary Program executive director Jessica Graham said.

This is the first time this area will be part of a renourishment project.

“This is actually the first time that the mile of the gulf side of the state park is going to be fully renourished,” Visit Panama City Beach public relations manager Rachel Banks said. “In the past, small amounts of sand have been placed on the beach just as part of the maintenance dredging of the pass.”

The dredges will pump about 830,000 cubic yards of sand from Shell Island and the entrance to the pass. The process will protect the beach and restore recreational areas.

“There’s always a balance that you have to strike where you’re creating habitat or replenishing habitat, as well as having the recreational opportunities and so this, you know, these renourishment projects are always great to look at to be able to strike that balance,” Graham said.

Once completed, the Bay County TDC will maintain the beaches from the park to the Walton County line.