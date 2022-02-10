PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Thursday, Panama City Beach council members approved funding to repair one of the worst-flooding streets in the city.

They approved a $1.4 million dollar state grant to improve Alf Coleman Drive.

Plans call for workers to raise the road level by two feet so it is no longer below the floodplain.

They’ll also add more drainage pipes underneath the road.

Panama City Beach Mayor Geoff McConnell said the grant is the culmination of 2-year’s worth of work.

“It’s going to be really exciting for our residents to not have to worry about that anymore,” McConnell said. “Not have to worry about flooding their vehicles as they are trying to get to work with their families. So it is exciting to finally make some progress on this and get it taken care of.”

Plans also include sidewalks and better lighting to improve overall safety. McConnell said they hope to start construction within the next year.