Fun things to do in Panama City Beach when it’s cold

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Believe it or not, sunny Panama City Beach can become too cold for many to enjoy the outdoors during the winter months.

Good news— there’s more than just the beach to explore.

Here are a few things for visitors and locals to do on cold weather days in Panama City Beach:

Go to the movies

Going to see a film at the movie theatre can be a great way to escape the chilly weather in Panama City Beach.

The Grand Theatre 16 is located in Pier Park, and it features multiple movie screens, including some IMAX theatres, and reclining leather seats for audiences.

Explore fun museums

Panama City Beach features a number of different museums around town that offer education and entertainment for the whole family.

WonderWorks boasts over a hundred different science-themed attractions throughout the museum, along with laser tag and a ropes course.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! shows off different galleries filled with oddities. It also features a mirror maze, “7D moving theatre,” and a laser beam race.

The Man in the Sea Museum is owned by the nonprofit organization Institute of Diving. It boasts many exhibits that include items such as recovered sunken ships, antique diving equipment and more.

Visit arcades & indoor recreation

Whether it be bowling or virtual reality games, there are indoor activities all across the Panama City Beach area.

Rock’it Lanes in the Shoppes of Edgewater is a popular location for families to have fun all year round. It features 24 bowling lanes, an 8,000 square foot roller skating rink, and a 16,000 square foot arcade. It also has a sports bar for the adults and a concession stand for food.

Dave & Busters in Pier Park also features a large-scale arcade, with food and drinks available. There are also opportunities to watch live sports while playing arcade games.

NexGen VR near Thomas Drive is the only virtual reality arcade in the area. It features over a hundred games, and it offers both single-player and multiplayer experiences.

Make arts & crafts

Panama City Beach boasts a growing art scene, and visitors can join in on the fun.

The Crushed Glass Art Studio offers a unique experience for artists by crushing pieces of glass and turning them into an art piece on a canvas. They also have resin charcuterie boards available to design.

Pinspiration Craft Studio on Thomas Drive hosts classes, parties and walk-ins for visitors to make their own DIY art projects. They also have a “Splatter Room” for guests to have loads of fun with paint.

Experience thrills

If you are looking for an adrenaline rush but it’s too cold for the Slingshot or Vomatron, there are indoor alternatives for thrill-seekers.

Axe Throwing PCB in the Shoppes of Edgewater allows guests to throw real axes at a target and keep score. There are even beverages for adult visitors to enjoy during the experience.

Want more of a challenge? The Powder Room indoor shooting range features 14 firing ranges and a state-of-the-art firing simulator. They also offer firearms training and certification.

Kartona The Electric Speedway near Thomas Drive is an indoor go-kart racing speedway. All of the go-karts are powered by electricity. The speedway also features arcade games and a concession stand.

Just Jump Trampoline Park has a large open jump area for guests, along with dodgeball, basketball, a ninja course, and more.

Escape rooms, such as Escape Zone 60, Royal Escape, and Escape the Room PCB, is a type of game that makes a group of people solve puzzles, discover clues, and complete tasks to try and escape a locked room. The game is also timed.

Learn more about other activities in the Panama City Beach area.