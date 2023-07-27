PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Community Redevelopment Agency has plans for Front Beach Road on the west end of the beaches, but some locals aren’t too happy with the changes to come.

The CRA has several projects in the works that involve Front Beach Road. The hope is to make travel safer and easier for drivers and pedestrians.

“The Front Beach Road projects are to turn a roadway that’s primarily designed for vehicles into a facility that will accommodate transit, it will accommodate pedestrians, it will accommodate particularly pedestrian safety, being able to cross from one side of the road to the other safely to get to the beach,” said Assistant Project Manager Scott Passmore.

One project would widen the roadway and add sidewalks in the Bid-a-wee beach area, but some of the Bid-a-wee residents are strongly opposing the plans. Many of them drive their golf carts to the beach, parking near the beach accesses along the roadway. When the project is completed, it will create public parking on the roadway, meaning golf cart parking won’t be possible.

“Roadway parking is not desirable when it conflicts with all of those other uses that we’re trying to bring,” said Passmore. “We’ve been working with the community, trying to accommodate as best we can. In the middle area, the city determined that it was not appropriate for that private parking to continue.”

Grievances aside, city officials believe the project will be an overall benefit to the community.

“CRA is really going to create safer crosswalks,” said Panama City Beach City Council Member Michael Jarman. “It’s going to create safer sidewalks. It’s going to create a better road system, and that public transportation hopefully will reduce the traffic flow on the road.”

CRA officials say they’ll build parking to the east of Bid-a-wee as well. They plan to build a landscaped buffer and retention wall to protect the beach and maintain its beauty. They hope to have 90% of the plans submitted this fall.