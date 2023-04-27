PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach held a special meeting Thursday morning to discuss adding new amenities to Frank Brown Park.

The park opened in 2002 and has undergone several renovations and expansions since.

The new amenities approved Thursday will cost $4 million. They will be paid for grant money the city council previously delegated to be spent on the park.

Panama City Beach Councilman Paul Casto said they hope to attract more people to the park.

“We’re going to build a new skate park. And enlarge the basketball court, move it,” Casto said. “And also build ten pickleball courts. So we’re looking to add a couple more new restrooms over there around the American League Field and one up where the new pickleball courts will be going.”

Casto said it’ll be years before the project is complete.