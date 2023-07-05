PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – As the Fourth of July comes to a close, Panama City gears to continue its most profitable month of the year.

“Historically, the 4th of July is really the peak of our summer travel season. This year. It was no different and we had a very successful 4th of July weekend.” said Rachel Banks, Public Relations Manager at Visit Panama City Beach.

In the past two years, PCB sees July haul in annual highs in hotel occupancy, TDT revenue, and visitor spending – equating to 40% of PCB’s annual revenue.

The past 2 Julys have seen over $2.5 billion in visitor spending.

While the summer season attracts the most visitors, the city is also gearing up for events in the fall and winter.

“Coming up in October, we’ll have our Pirates of the High Seas and Renaissance Festival. We’ll also have Oktoberfest. We’ve got our visit, Panama City Beach, Ironman, we’ll have our beach home for the holidays and then the New Year’s Eve Beach Ball drop,” said Banks, “so just tons of events for everyone to come out and enjoy it all year round.”

