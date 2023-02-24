PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Several Panama City Beach streets will see lots of construction in the near future.

Panama City Beach City Council members approved a $3million state grant Thursday for a septic-to-sewer project.

The work will take place in Area ‘C’, which includes the area between Front Beach and Back Beach roads, from the west end of Deluna to Governor Drive.

Beach officials said removing the septic tanks is good for the environment. They added that the project will impact 455 homes.

“All that sewage goes into that vault and it starts to decompose where you have water that goes there as well,” councilman Michael Jarman said. “Well, the water raises up, and then once it gets to that top hole, that starts going out into the yard and then filtering in. So it’s a sediment system to where all of that heavy material settles to the bottom of the box and the water goes into your yard.”

Going onto the sewer system is easier for property owners, officials said.

They can “free up an area that’s currently occupied in their property by septic tank drain field and a tank so they can put in a pool or a building,” utilities director Mark Shaeffer said.

Property owners are also responsible for their septic tank costs, the city pays for the sewer upkeep.

Panama City Beach’s Utilities Department will also make improvements at the same time.

“We’re looking at upgrading the water lines in that area because we will be disrupting the pavement and disrupting the neighborhood during construction and it makes sense to dovetail water system improvements and possibly reclaimed water system expansions into the area,” Shaeffer said.

The $3 million grant will not cover the $12 million project. City officials will use restricted funds in the budget to cover the difference.