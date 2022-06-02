PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– A four car collision shut down parts of Panama City Beach Parkway early Thursday morning.

The accident occurred around 7:15 a.m. this morning on Panama City Beach Pkwy. near Moylan Rd.

Officers said a driver of a sedan failed to notice traffic ahead and the front bumper of the car collided with the rear bumper of another sedan, causing that car to veer in the left and center lanes.

The first sedan ended up continuing on and collided into a pick up truck and another car which were both stopped ahead.

A 24-year-old female, a 37-year-old female and a four-year old female sustained minor injuries from the crash.