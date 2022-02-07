PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O’Rourke has tentatively settled his lawsuit against Panama City Beach.

City officials confirmed the case was settled by the Florida League of Cities for $131 thousand.

O’Rourke was fired by the city council in January 2021.

This came after he filed a whistleblower complaint claiming another previous city manager used city money to repair a privately owned park.

Last week O’Rourke resigned from his most recent position as town manager for Frisco, Colorado after just six months on the job.

O’Rourke told a Colorado newspaper he plans to return to Florida because his wife is still here.

The Florida League of Cities says they aren’t sure when the case will officially close.