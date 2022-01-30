PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival is making its way back to Aaron Bessant Park.

The fifth-annual event will be hosted on Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6 from noon to 5 p.m.

Food Truck Festivals of America said over 30 of Florida’s most popular food trucks will be serving up dishes at the event.

Fifty national, regional and local craft beers will also be served during the event.

This event is family-friendly and will include outdoor games, music, axe throwing and more.

