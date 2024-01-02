PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 30-year-old Holmes County man is in the Bay County Jail facing a number of serious charges.

On Saturday, he led local law enforcement on a dangerous chase, that included speeding, carjackings, and a shooting.

Dillon Hutton caused thousands of dollars in damage and put lives at risk during the one-hour-plus chase.

The incident started on Front Beach Road where a Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to pull a white Dodge pick-up truck over for speeding.

Instead, the driver went faster and attempted to elude the deputy.

The deputy had to stop pursuing Dillon Hutton to avoid hurting other drivers or pedestrians during a busy midday timeframe.

“We’re going to do our best to apprehend him,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Captain Stephen Jencks said. “But if it becomes too dangerous for the citizens of the county, then we’ll do what we can to find him at a later date.”

Authorities say after one unsuccessful carjacking, Hutton stopped outside a house on the west end of the beach where deputies say a man and a woman had just gotten home.

“They were in their driveway and he stopped in front of them and then all of a sudden jumped into their vehicle began,” Hutton said. “The owner of the vehicle got into a physical altercation with him, trying to prevent him from stealing the vehicle. He began then beating the owner of the vehicle. And that’s when another individual that was that was present got the gun and shot him.”

Jencks said the resident who shot Hutton is not being charged.

“He was actively being battered as someone was trying to steal their vehicle,” Jencks said. “So she had every right to take the extent that she did to stop that from happening.”

After being shot in the shoulder Hutton got back into his vehicle and fled.

The Sheriff’s Office said Hutton then went to “The Powder Room” a gun range on Back Beach Road where he again attempted and failed to carjack someone else.

“Then got back into his vehicle, the White Dodge pickup truck fled again down Back Beach Road, where our deputies located him another time,” Jencks said.

Hutton crashed into a vehicle while traveling east on Panama City Beach Parkway outside Pier Park.

Hutton is being held in the Bay County Jail on multiple charges and a bond of over $250,000.

The Sheriff’s Office said it’s unknown whether Hutton was under the influence at the time of the pursuit. The incident remains under investigation.