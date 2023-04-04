PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday morning, another car missed the turn where Nautilus Street joins Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway and ended up in the woods.

While no one was injured, this is just one in a string of accidents at the intersection since it was completed two years ago.

In fact, in just two years there have been 12 accidents at this location.

“We’ve noticed an uptick of crashes and we weren’t exactly sure why,” Florida Highway Patrol Corporal Jacob Moore said. “And so some of our troopers, specifically Trooper Wagner, who brought this to Lieutenant King’s attention, and he noted some things that could be done to improve the safety for drivers on the roadway.”

Moore said part of the issue they are seeing is speed.

“It’s a long, straight road,” Moore said. “Any time we see roadways like that, speed’s always a concern.”

The roads are designed to be a bypass. Alleviating congestion on Panama City Beach Parkway by diverting traffic around Pier Park.

Since its completion, the Florida Highway Patrol has controlled it.

“Since February of 2019 when we took over the roadway,” Moore said. “We’ve there’s been one serious bodily injury accident two accidents that involved injuries and then ten additional accidents, all in this one location on that roadway.”

To address the growing number of accidents a road safety assessment was conducted.

“Basically, we see what may or may not have caused crashes, frequent violations that we observe out in the area, and we make note of that,” Moore said. “And then we can get with our partners at D.O.T. and make suggestions on how to cut down on the things that may cause accidents out there.”

From that survey, a plan of attack was drafted.

“They’re making some improvements to the roadway,” Moore said. “So the stop signs will be changed out with LED light and stop signs will be much more visible at night. They’re going to add some additional signage to the roadway and also go back and repaint certain sections of the roadway with high visibility, and reflective paint, to let people know that they’re approaching the intersection and that the road sharply curves to the right.”

Moore said all the improvements are scheduled to be completed by August.