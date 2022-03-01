BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Residents living in the Pompano Riviera neighborhood in Panama City Beach are getting some relief.

Since November, flooding has become unbearable for homeowners, and they asked the county for help. Now, the county has spent half a million to find a solution.

Along Pompano Avenue, the road slopes downwards and collects floodwater.

“Oh god, is it going to get us next time?” resident Mike Simpson said. “That’s always the big thing. Is it going to be too much and go under the water?”

That is the concern residents living west of Panama City Beach in Pompano Riviera have.

Neighbors had enough after last year’s heavy rainfall.

“And every time it’s flooded, the rain doesn’t drain anywhere, it just pulls and the rain just keeps on building up it’s flooded up to my front porch at the highest, and normally it just floods up to the middle of my yard,” Simpson said.

“It rose from three to four feet in some places, and people needed to evacuate in the middle of the night,” another resident Deborah Lowry said.

Currently, the drains do not lead anywhere.

“Stormwater was not accounted for in the 50s and 60s,” Commissioner Phillip “Griff” Griffitts said.

Residents asked Bay County Commissioners for their help with the problem, and they have come up with a temporary solution.

“We have now purchased three homes in the area, those three homes will be demolished, and that will be turned into a stormwater retention facility,” Griffitts said.

The county anticipates purchasing more properties for future retention ponds.

The Bay County Commission said the demolition of those three properties they purchased, should begin in the next 30 to 60 days.