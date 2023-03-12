PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As the old slogan goes, “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” And Panama City Beach isn’t lacking in variety when it comes to options available to enjoy your next family morning meal.

Here are five options to consider the next time you feel like trying something new or are looking to rediscover old favorites.

Located in Laguna Beach, Thomas’ Donut & Snack Shop has provided donuts, breakfast fare, and late-night snacks since 1971. This family cafe provides a large assortment of donuts from favorite classics like glazed and chocolate iced glazed to more extravagant options like bacon maple chocolate covered buttermilk, and other specialty donuts available daily.

If the variety of filled and not filled donuts and other pastries does not whet your appetite, the shop offers Kolaches as a savory option, filled with your choice of protein such as ham or smoked brisket, and cheese. Otherwise, they offer your usual staple of bread, meats, gravy, and grits, to throw together on a plate.

First Watch is an award-winning breakfast, brunch, and lunch favorite that specializes in both traditional and innovative creations all freshly prepared to order. In Panama City Beach, the chain is considered a fan favorite due to the efficiency and friendliness of its staff while also providing healthy and delicious food to start your morning. The chain prides itself on its attention to detail and seasonal fare, offering unique additions to its menu throughout the year.

Some fantastic options from its menu include familiar classics like avocado toast, or their Tri-fecta, consisting of two eggs any way you want, a Belgian waffle or multigrain pancake, and a side of protein. If you are feeling a bit more adventurous, feel free to try their Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict or Lemon Ricotta Pancakes.

If you happen to be traveling down Thomas Drive, there are a couple of fantastic options for breakfast, brunch, and lunch:

A hidden gem according to many local customers, Gypsea Crepes provides fun and delicious sweet and savory crepes in the Lower Grand Lagoon part of Thomas Drive. Customers are impressed with the staff’s speed and demeanor when it comes to service and the thin crepes are served in a cone shape and filled with just the right amount of toppings.

Their sweet crepes are served with fresh whipped cream and chocolate sauce, Nutella, or peanut butter with a choice of banana, strawberry, blueberry, or raspberry. They also have substitutions for whipped cream or additional toppings like crushed Oreos or vanilla ice cream. For their more savory options, they come with prepared combinations such as the fan-favorite “The Slater,” filled with turkey, brie cheese, Fuji apple, Craisins, spinach, and honey mustard. Many locals recommend stopping by this place at least once if you are visiting Panama City Beach.

Fatty Patty’s Cakes & Cafe states that a high percentage of their business is from repeat customers and referrals, and they welcome the opportunity to earn your trust. The restaurant has massive portions for “the little fatty patty in all of us,” country-fried steak, breakfast burgers, and three-egg omelets made your way. If it’s a staple breakfast entree, Fatty Patty’s has a breakfast meal of it with all the sides you could want.

Before you head on your way, don’t forget to check out their bakery. Homemade cupcakes, cookies, and whole pies are baked fresh daily for something sweet to enjoy after your meal or to indulge in later at home.

The staff of Andy’s Flour Power is known for coming in the early hours of the morning to prepare fresh pastries, bread, and food for the customers that plan to come through its doors. Standing by its motto, “We don’t do fancy, We do Fresh. And you can’t fake Fresh,” they provide biscuits and gravy made from scratch and rolled omelets, cooked crepe style, and made to order.

Looking to add more to your brunch? The cafe added a cocktail menu back in 2021 that still holds up to this day. Classic favorites like mimosas or bloody marys, or try some of their personalized choices like a Basil Lemonade or a PCB Tequila Sunrise. If you are looking to pick up something from their bakery, make sure you act quickly! The staff recommends that you tell them a day in advance if you are looking to pick up any of their freshly made cookies, pastries, danishes, or layer cakes.