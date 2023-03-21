PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities are still investigating a fire that burned a house in Panama City Beach Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started a little after 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of Anne Avenue, just south of Front Beach Road. By the time Bay County Firefighters arrived, the house was covered in flames.

According to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue in a Facebook post, Bay County Fire, Navy Fire, and Panama City Beach Fire responded to the call and extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

We will update this story if any new information becomes available.