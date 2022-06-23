PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The State Fire Marshall is investigating after a fire broke out near a Laguna Beach home.

The fire destroyed the home and two vehicles parked next door.

Panama City Beach and Bay County firefighters responded to Jasmine Place shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday and found flames and smoke.

Panama City Beach Batallion Chief Tim Smith said the fire started somewhere between an RV and the home. A nearby van caught on fire as well. He added that the vehicles and the home were not occupied at the tim and the home didn’t appear to be lived in.

Nobody was injured. Investigators with the State Fire Marshall’s Office will determine exactly how it started.