PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Come hungry, leave happy! The fifth annual Panama City Beach Food Truck Festival is back for another year. The event is put on by Food Truck festivals of America.

The event will take place Feb. 5 and 6 from noon to 5 p.m. at Aaron Bessant Park.

“Over 35 food trucks are expected to come out so there will be a wide variety of foods and craft beer,” said Food Truck Festivals of America owner, Anthony Pepe.

Tickets for the event start at $5 and can be purchased here.

Tune into the News 13 this morning segment to see some of the food trucks that will be in attendance.