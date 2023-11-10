PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —- Organizer of the first family fun day took advantage of the Veterans Day holiday for school kids and many parents.

The highlights included a touch-a-truck area, where kids could see big trucks and first responder emergency vehicles.

The kid’s zone featured bounce houses and lots of other activities.

The food zone featured local food truck operators.

Fifth grader Audrey Furtaw said her favorite part was the fire trucks and seeing all the protective equipment.

“I like to see how the stuff that keeps people safe,” Furtaw said.

Panama pedal tour co-owner Luca Volpi said he enjoyed showing everyone his half-engine-powered half-peddled power bike.

“So if there’s just handicapped people on the pedal, I guess you could just put it on. Pretty much have autopilot,” Volpi said.

Most of the activities were free.

The only thing that did require residents to break out their wallets was lunch.

“Our lunch providers were gracious enough to give us a portion of the proceeds back,” Coastal Waste and Recycling Sales Executive Lauren Hopkins said.

The grand finale was a kickball game featuring Bay County Sheriff’s deputies against Bay County Firefighters.