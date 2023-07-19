PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is finding ways to keep up with the increase in passengers.

Several projects are currently under construction. The parking expansion will add 500 spaces.

“With growth comes growing pains and we recognize that and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we expand the airport facilities so we encourage the passengers to show up early and bring their patience,” Airport Authority Chair Holly Melzer said.

A 12,5000 square foot area will soon offer more food options and extra seating.

“On a Saturday we’ll have 10 to 12,000 people that go through the airport, on a normal day, it’ll be three to 4000,” airport Executive Director Parker McClellan said. “There’s a lot of people that are coming and going out of our community and what we want to do is make sure that what we’re doing is providing the best service to the region that we can provide.”

Airport officials are also in the design phase to expand the North Terminal. The current plans include three additional gates that will help with current and future airlines.

“Without them, we wouldn’t have the positive passenger experience that we promote in our airport and so we want to continue to make them happy and have an opportunity to bring in other airlines and with the terminal expansion and having additional gates in our future, we hope that will create an opportunity for additional airlines to come serve our area,” Melzer said.

The terminal buildout and parking expansion cost just under $7 million.

Airport officials said they are using signage around the airport to help passengers navigate during construction. Visit their website for more information about all the projects happening at the airport.