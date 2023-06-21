PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After a Panama City man was arrested Tuesday for violating double red flag conditions, some people are asking why surfers are allowed in the water, but not boogie boarders.

A judge set a $20,000 bond for Garrison Fraser Creamer who was arrested Tuesday in Laguna Beach. Sheriff’s deputies say he was using a boogie board during double red flag conditions and refused to get out of the water.

Officials state Creamer was violating double red flag regulations while boogie boarding across from the Carousel store Tuesday morning. Beachgoers shot video of him running from deputies and then hitting one of them with the boogie board.

Some residents have asked why surfers can be in the water under double red flags, but Creamer was not. It turns out the local ordinance sets criteria for surfboards allowed in these harsh conditions. Boogie boards and other floatation devices don’t meet them.

“Boogie boards are made of open foam, styrofoam which is very easy to break,” said Bay County Emergency Service Firefighter EMT Willam Jordan. “It’ll break in those waves versus boards that are made of hard materials like closed foam styrofoam. Some of them are made out of fiberglass. Some of them are made out of wood. That’s very hard to break. So it’s just a difference in the construction, the material, and the sturdiness of it.”

Surfers are more experienced with the Gulf than the average beach-goer and often assist first responders in rescuing distressed swimmers.

“I’ve gone to many rescues throughout my five-year career doing this where they’ve been on scene first,” said Jordan. “They’ve got the patient out of the water where they’re bringing them in. We can’t thank our surfing community enough. They’ve always been there for us and they always will be there for us.”

First responders say they want everyone to have fun and be safe while visiting the beach.

“That is our number one objective. So I would not recommend to members of the public, if you’ve never surfed before, learn how to surf before getting in the Gulf of Mexico because just because you have a surfboard does not mean these waters are any less deadly or dangerous,” said Jordan.

Creamer was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. He’s also fined $500 for the double red flag violation.