PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Veterans from Sims Nursing Home got a chance to play a little ball Wednesday morning.

The Emerald Coast Rotary Club hosted the bi-annual Miracle League game.

The event is held twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall at Miracle League Park on Panama City Beach.

The players are divided into teams. They play one inning, giving everyone a chance to both bat and play the field.

Before the game starts, veterans remember previous players who have passed away since the teams last took the field.

“We believe that it’s important to recognize and honor the veterans who have passed away, who previously played in these games,” Emerald Coast Rotary Club President Sarah Rackley said. “And we also believe that they’re looking over us from the outfield, which is where that name came from. So there’s a pole that has every veteran’s name who has passed away.”

Eight new tags were added to the pole Wednesday, bringing the total to nearly 150.