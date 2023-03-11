PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach is full of hot rods, muscle cars, and exotic vehicles.

The Emerald Coast Cruizin’ Car Show is holding its annual spring event.

Thousands of specialty vehicles and visitors have converged on Aaron Bessant Park this weekend.

And while the south’s best blast from the past is designed for the automotive enthusiast. There’s something for everyone.

The show features everything from military vehicles to classic antiques, plus hot rods and monster trucks.

“We come out here to actually let the kids get in there and let them enjoy the trucking and get in the truck and put on a helmet and strap in the seatbelts and enjoy our hour,” owner of Tonka Truck Racing Ryan Phillips said.

This is the first time, the owner of Tonka Truck Racing has participated in the show.

Phillips said his team tries to give kids the most authentic experience possible.

“Enjoyment of racing.”

Phillips said while he does it for the kids, he enjoys it too.

“We do go to several shows, but we actually enjoy this one that’s a lot bigger than a lot of the other car shows and stuff,” Phillips said. “There’s a lot more people from out of town, out of state, et cetera, that come to these big events.”

While cars are the main event.

“There’s great food and they got beer over there,” Phillips said. “It’s just a bunch of good cars to come down to enjoy. And like I say, we have the kids get in the truck and take pictures and enjoy the truck as well.”

If cars aren’t your thing,” Phillips said. There will also be live music and a meet and greet opportunity with TLCs overhaul star, Chris Jacobs.