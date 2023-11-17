PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 5th annual Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar kicked off Friday at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel in Panama City Beach.

The event has over a hundred vendors offering unique items ranging from handmade leather wallets and belts, holiday decor, outdoor and sporting items, and food and spirits.

Some vendors are also doing product demonstrations and making one-of-a-kind items right in front of you.

On Friday the event was just vendors, but there will be children’s activities on both Saturday and Sunday. Including a free crafting table with Santa from 11 AM to 3 PM.

Event organizer Tracy Neudecker is proud of the event and the programs it helps fund.

“We have a day program where folks can come in and they get nice meals and they can learn to read and write and sing and dance,” Neudecker said. “And we have gardens and just all kinds of stuff that puts their cognitive ability back.”

If you’re looking to do some shopping at the Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar, you’ve got the weekend to get it done.

Entry is $7 and a portion of the proceeds go to support Second Chance of Northwest Florida, a non-profit organization that serves the needs of adults with brain injuries and their families.