PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Emerald Coast Boat and Lifestyle Show gives boat enthusiasts and water lovers access to the best in everything marine.

Over 400 boats of all shapes and sizes were on display at Aaron Bessant park.

“But something for everyone in the boating realm or personal watercraft,” Emerald Coast Boat and Lifestyle Show spokesperson Jim Cox said. “if you’re looking for a new jet ski and all kinds of boats, I mean, the tritoons that are so cool that aren’t our grandparent’s pontoon boats.”

For those in the market for a boat, it’s an excellent opportunity to check out more than 25 area dealers, and see what they offer.

“You can play dealers against one another,” Cox said. “You can go look at a 25-foot center console from this dealer compared to a 25-foot center console from another dealer. You can figure out which boat is best for you and who’s going to give you the best price. “

And if you already have the boat of your dreams, you can see all the new bells ‘n whistles and the latest technology.

“Whether it’s an accessory for the boat you already have, you want to put a new decking in your boat, or maybe you’re thinking about repowering your boat,” Cox said.

There are even things for those who prefer to spend their time on dry land.

“If you’re just into the coastal lifestyle like if you love living down here, we’ve got something for you,” Cox said. “Whether it’s an electric cart, a stand-up paddleboard, or an accessory for the boat you already have.”

And if it’s the atmosphere you want, the show will feature live music, food trucks, and a wide array of beer and cocktails.