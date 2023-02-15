PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A unique program at a Bay County elementary school is turning lunchtime into a valuable lesson, the youngsters are learning etiquette and manners.

It’s called the Boys on Leadership Team or ‘BOLT.’ On Wednesday they took a tour around the Holiday Inn Resort and then enjoyed a meal.

The fine dining experience goes hand in hand with other lessons.

For example, the chef taught them the correct way to twirl spaghetti noodles. Each student had on a stylish outfit that was picked out by the principal.

This is just one of many activities the bolt program offers.

“This is brand new for Beach Elementary, I had a group of ten fourth graders and ten fifth graders we just needed to learn leadership skills and so I hand-selected them and we meet every Friday and we have visitors, community leaders around Bay County, we had Mr. Husfelt, firefighter, police department, all kinds,” Hutchison Beach Elementary Principal Brenda Nouskhajin said.

Principal Nouskhajin said she has seen a major behavior change through this program. Students are more positive academically and personally.