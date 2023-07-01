PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is showing appreciation toward its customers.

With the summer holiday season in session, there’s an uptick in travelers, especially in the month of July.

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport wants to make sure their customer’s time at the airport is something worth remembering.

“What we like is to bring a smile to our passenger’s faces and when they walk into an airport terminal, you wouldn’t expect to hear live music. So we think that those little changes make it a fun place to be,” said Executive Director of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Parker McClellan.

This is the 3rd year the wheels up summer music series has been going on.

Local artists attend every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the month of July.

“We know that passenger activity levels are at an all-time high right now during the summer season. We just wanted to bring some surprise and delight to our passengers traveling throughout the terminal. ‘ECP Wheels Up Summer Music Series’ really is an extension of our customer appreciation efforts showcasing local live music talent here in our region,” said PR Counsel of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Katie Spillman.

On July 1, local artists Gene Mitchell and Bryan Whitley played songs ranging from Jimmy Buffett to John Denver to the passengers waiting in line.

“If you want to pay for parking and come sit if you’re not flying. You can still come and listen to the music. I like the crowds. The crowds are moving. They seem to appreciate it,” said musician Gene Mitchell.

It’s a simple gesture that the airport crowds really seem to appreciate.

“Unbelievable. They’re killing it. I love this kind of music,” said traveler Ted Aiken.

To see the rest of the line-up click here.