PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Duplin Winery of Panama City Beach is just one more inspection away from being open to the public.

The 35,000-square-foot complex will have something for everyone, from live music to hand-bottling demonstrations.

This is Duplin Winery’s fourth location, with the original back in North Carolina that dates back all the way to the 1970s.

The business is owned by two brothers, Jonathan, and David Fussell, who took over the business after their dad retired.

“The first year that we made wine, we made less than 250 gallons. We stayed very small up until I actually was in college,” said Co-owner Jonathan Fussell.

On the Panama City Beach site, they have 28,000 gallons of over 40 different varieties of wine.

Guests will be able to try these wines in one of the five bars they have located in the building.

While the soft opening date is still unknown, people can still check out the grand opening which will occur on Saturday, August 19.

“I was actually on the phone thanking the mayor and the city manager because they have, I mean, they really, went above and beyond to make this happen. I could not have done it without their guidance and help,” said Fussell.

Fussell said that come opening day, guests will be able to experience good food, great wine, and a fantastic view.

Jonathan said the team is just waiting for a health inspection to be completed so the winery can open.

“When we do get started I would love to invite all of your viewers to come see us and give us the opportunity to be able to tell our story,” said Fussell.

Fussell said the winery cost more than $20 million to complete.