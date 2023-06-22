PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — There have been four drownings and two arrests during the past week due to double red flag violations.

A man drowned in the Gulf Wednesday night, and deputies arrested another for entering the water while lifeguards were performing that rescue.

Sheriff deputies said the man entered the Gulf near Beach Access #13, disregarding all of their warnings. They said he was determined to get in the water. The man quickly got caught in a rip current and didn’t make it out alive.

“Lifeguards were able to enter the water and get him back to shore where CPR was attempted,” Director of Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Daryl Paul said. “He was then transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Another man was also arrested for entering the water while first responders were attempting to save the drowning victim. Officials say a lifeguard was injured while trying to save the drowning victim and was sent to the hospital. He has been discharged and is expected to make a full recovery.

The drama doesn’t stop there.

A Father’s Day drowning tragedy earlier this week is even more heartbreaking. It turns out a second father also died Sunday trying to save his child from a rip current.

“His dad jumped in the water and tried to pull him out of the rip current,” said Sgt. Mike Morris of Bay County Sheriff’s Office. “His father got stuck in the same rip current and was unable to get out. The child was pushed out of the rip current by the firefighter, but the father did not make it and ended up drowning.”

First responders and law enforcement can’t stress enough the importance of staying out of these dangerous waters.

“We just plead with the public and we ask the public to please heed our warnings, and please understand that we’re only here for your safety and everyone’s safety,” said Paul.

Authorities are monitoring the beaches and ticketing violators.