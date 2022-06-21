PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a downed power line has caused both lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway near Alf Coleman Road to shut down.

BCSO said a power line reportedly fell onto both westbound and eastbound lanes.

Officials are suggesting eastbound drivers to take Lyndell Lane to Hutchison Boulevard, and for westbound drivers to take Richard Jackson Boulevard to Hutchison Boulevard.

It is unknown when the roads will reopen. We will update this story as new information becomes available.