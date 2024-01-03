PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A trespassing case led police to a man they described as a human trafficker.

On January 2, Panama City Beach Police responded to a call involving a trespassing at the Baymont by Wyndham.

Upon arrival, police located a woman hiding in the front lobby. They gathered her information and uncovered that she was a possible human trafficking victim, police wrote.

The victim said she was brought to Panama City Beach by the suspect and that during the drive, he made a statement to her that “he owns” her now.

Police added that Chad Cornelius Semore of Dothan, Alabama, threatened to kill the woman and forced her to engage in sex acts. He also took nude photos of the victim which were posted online.

Authorities arrested Seymore Wednesday in Dothan and charged him with human trafficking, kidnapping, and sexual battery.