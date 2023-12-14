PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Queen of Country is bringing her million-dollar empire to Panama City Beach.

On Thursday, Dolly Parton’s team announced she will be opening the Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show in Pier Park, adjacent to the shopping center and Aaron Bessant Park.

It will be similar to her Dixie Stampede attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Guests will experience a series of pirate battles on the deck of the two full-size pirate ships, in the 15-foot-deep lagoon, and in the sky.

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said Parton’s decision to open a location in Panama City Beach is a good indicator of the city’s growth.

“She’s a legend. She’s iconic,” Sheldon said. “There’s no one who cares more about community than Dolly herself. So during this process, it’s been amazing to see another great community partner who wants to invest in Panama City Beach and make this a staple business model for them.”

The 60,000-square-foot theatre will seat more than 1,000 people.

The restaurant is expected to create 300 jobs, including cast members who will be selected from a nationwide talent search.

It is expected to open in the Spring of 2025.