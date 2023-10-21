PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach held its 2nd annual ‘Paws in the Park’ event at the Conservation Park.

This year’s event featured a Halloween twist with pups and some people sporting their favorite spooky costumes.

Over 40 dogs put their best paw forward for the costume contest with four exceptional pups taking home a basket of treats and chewy toys.

Panama City Beach Police K9 team also turned out and had a number of demonstrations, including the takedown of a runaway criminal.

Panama City Beach’s Public Information Officer Debbie Ingram said they also used the event to help local animal shelters.

“We’ve also been receiving a lot of donations,” Ingram said. “People have brought in kennels and bedding and dog food, cat food, kitty litter, things that we’re going to pass along to the shelters that are here today. And we also have a very popular dunking booth. And we’ve been raising money and those funds are also going to be given to the animal rescue groups that are here. ”

Ingram said next year Panama City Beach hopes to hold the event at Aaron Bessant Park.