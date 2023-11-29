PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — 70% of American adults are either overweight or obese.

However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a new drug help could combat the weight epidemic.

“If you see someone around that, they’ve always said tried everything to lose weight and they never have loss and all of a sudden you’re seeing them now and they’re skinny and you’re like, wow, what have you done? Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Myra Reed said. “I guarantee you they’re on this injection.”

Zepbound is an injectable drug, used once a week that helps suppress your appetite. It is the same as Monjaro which is prescribed for diabetes.

Because it’s a diabetes drug, insurance companies won’t cover it when prescribed for weight loss.

However, doctors believe Zepbound’s FDA approval will lead to insurance coverage.

“If you have a body mass index, a BMI of 30 or greater, then you qualify for this new drug,” Reed said. “If you have a BMI of 27 or higher with one co-morbidity, which can be increased cholesterol, hypertension, diabetes, sleep apnea, those are like a few of the things then you will qualify.”

If you fall under one of these two categories then your insurance may cover it.

Reed however warns that health care plans vary.

“If your insurance doesn’t cover it now, then you can also do a prior authorization and try to see but if not there are coupons online and through Zepbound.com that you can actually get like half off and it makes it more affordable.”

Zepbound won’t be available until the end of the week.

“They’re saying it’s not even in the pharmacies until Friday, December 1st, maybe,” Reed said. “But that it may not even come out to most pharmacies till some time in December.”

Eli Lilly Pharmaceutical makes Zepbound.

The retail price runs about $1,000 a month.

Click here for more information on Zepbound or the different payment options.