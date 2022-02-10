PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The announcement of possible development at the Russell Fields City Pier has stirred up some controversy among Panama City Beach residents.

In December, beach city council members discussed the idea of building a new rooftop restaurant near the pier, which would shut down a popular local restaurant.

There are still no plans set in stone about what could be built at the location.

In fact, council members extended the lease Thursday for Hook’d Bar and Grill, the restaurant currently located on the pier, through Labor Day.

They also committed to negotiations with the contractors that bid on the project.

They’re called the Russell-Fields Pier Development Group LLC.

This is a group of six developers including Coastal Parasail Inc’s President, Adris Pender, Will Lark of Shipwreck Island, a local attorney William Harrison, Cooper Harrison, Joe Winkeler, and Mark Burnham.

Mayor Mark Sheldon said this agreement basically allows the city and the developers to talk about the plans over the next year.

“There is absolutely no plan yet, but we anticipate a plan hopefully soon,” Sheldon said. “That’s part of this is the timeline that they have to give us plans, a financial background, and everything that is associated with the plan that will come within the timeline of this contract.”

Sheldon said whatever goes at the pier, will be “iconic” and make the city better than it already is.

This agreement states the city can only negotiate with the Russell Fields City Pier development during this year. But this agreement gives the city and the developers the right to walk out at any time.