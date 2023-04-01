PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Day two of the 7th annual UNwineD festival kicked off Saturday at Aaron Bessant Park.



The two-day event showcases some of the finest wine, beer, and spirits the panhandle has to offer.

The Tourist Development Council (TDC) estimates that there were about 1,500 people and 80 vendors in attendance.

TDC’s Public Relations Manager Racheal Banks said in addition to all the sampling— attendees were able to learn how they can serve up better drinks.

“And we do have some cooking demos, a mixologist,” Banks said. “We also have a food and wine pairings class. So a lot of good, cool things going on today.”

The party continues into the evening with a concert in the park by several artists including headliner Magic Giants.

For the first time, the TDC also offered separate tickets exclusively for the concert.