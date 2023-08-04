PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day got a lot sweeter in Panama City Beach.

The new Crumbl Cookies franchise opened its doors this week at Pier Park. Crumbl is a national chain with more than 800 U.S. locations.

Owners Hunter and Jaycee Phillips said it has always been their dream to open a store in Panama City Beach. Traditionals like chocolate chip and sugar cookies are always available but each week the menu changes.

Store owner Jaycee Phillips said it’s hard to keep up with the demand.

“They’ve all been around the clock, constantly making dough, making cookies. I’ve even brought some of my other workers from my store, this is my quality coach, and they’ve all pitched in to help, we had 10,000 cookies in our fridges starting yesterday, and we’ve already had to continue to keep making them just all throughout the day to serve everybody,” Phillips said.

Crumbl will bring 60 jobs to the area. They currently have more than 50 employees.