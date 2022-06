PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a Monday morning crash on Thomas Drive near Hurt Street.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. The eastbound lane of Thomas Drive was shut down in the area, officials said.

Troopers said the crash resulted in serious injuries to a pregnant woman and a three-year-old child. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.