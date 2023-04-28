PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday’s storm brought plenty of tragic news and damage across the Panhandle.

However, Bay County officials said there was a bright spot in the clouds.

Residents in the Riviera Beach area have been dealing with flooding and a high water table for years. In November, residents stood in front of the Bay County Commission asking for some flooding relief. Which they compared to constant 100-year flooding events.

So the county bought four houses at the corner of Riviera Drive and Pompano Avenue. The properties were demolished and a retention pond was built in its place.

And the good news is, the plan worked.

“Anytime we can come in and fix a problem, especially in an area like that, that there was no stormwater infrastructure in place because of when these homes had been built; when we can come in and fix a problem like that, put an amenity in place that will help with future rainfall. it’s just a great project,” said Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant.

County officials added that they have already heard from homeowners in the area and that they are ecstatic. The project cost taxpayers about $1 million.