PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local kids may have found a new dream job today at the Panama City Beach Police’s 28th annual Cops ‘N’ Kids event.

Cops, firefighters, Coast Guardsmen, and other first responders joined together at Frank Brown Park for a special day for the community’s youth.

Cops ‘N’ Kids is an event planned to show kids all the good law enforcement does and gives them some hands-on interaction with what they do.

The Panama City Beach Police Department raffled off bikes every 30 minutes to the children in attendance.

There was also food, plenty of emergency vehicles for kids to explore, and even some K9 dogs.

For Chief J.R. Talamantez, this is not only his favorite event, but he thinks it’s the best one in town.

“We’re here celebrating the 28th annual Cops ‘n’ Kids event, it is a tradition here at the Beach Police and in Panama City Beach to have an event where we get to interact more one-on-one with our community, especially our kids,” Talamantez said. “There’s no better event in Panama City Beach.”

To make things even better, the cop who started this event was in attendance himself. He said it is exciting to see how much the event has developed over the years.

“It’s heartwarming, I love it, every year I come out when it happens and we’re so lucky to have our Chief and this Beach Police Department, all these agencies and fire department and military here and come out” founder Jay Clark said. “It’s wonderful.”

Chief Talamantez said his favorite part about today is seeing all the children smile and enjoy the experience with his police officers.