PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach got the chance this morning to get the latest progress on a couple of major road projects.

The city sponsored its monthly “Chat with the contractors” event at the Lyndel Conference Center.

The topics were the Alf Coleman Road redesign and the Front Beach Road CRA segment three projects.

Construction on Alf Coleman began on October 3. Contractors said they’re on schedule and should be completed within the 120 days allotted, around the end of January.

Segment three of Front Beach Road is a bigger, more complex project. Work began in early 2021 and was supposed to be done by this coming December. But the job is going to take longer.

“We’re about 65 percent complete,” Assistant Project Manager Scott Passmore said. “We’re hoping to have the northbound lanes on Arnold Road constructed in the next 30 to 45 days. We’ll have traffic switched to the slip lane from westbound to northbound and also to Arnold Road, the Lullwater Drive area. We’re still working through some utility challenges

Passmore said they hope to have the entire project finished in late 2024 or early 2025.