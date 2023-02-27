Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction on a Community Redevelopment Project will force a lane closure this week.

The closure will be southbound on Arnold Road between San Vincente Street and Hernando Avenue as local contractor C.W. Roberts adds extensions to three stormwater cross-drain culverts.

The work will begin Tuesday, February 28th, and continue through Thursday, March 2nd.

Flaggers will be used to direct and route traffic to the northbound lane, and all side streets will remain open but should expect delays.

The City of Panama City Beach requests that travelers exercise caution in the construction zone.