PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Publix Sports Park in Panama City Beach has a new skate park underway just a few miles from the existing skate park at McElvey.

Local contractor and skater Earnest Watkins helped rehabilitate the park at McElvey until this new project is complete.

This new, over $2 million park was approved by the Parks Advisory Board and the Board of County Commissioners, with funding from impact fees and the Tourist Development Council.

It will be around 20,000 square feet of concrete skating surface.

“We’re looking forward to the community being able to come out and enjoy it,” Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “Also, it will be able to attract regional competition because of the design and the size of it.”

The park will include half-pipes, snake runs and much more. The facility will be big enough to hold tournaments and will bring a flux of new skaters.

Commissioners hope the project will be complete by April of 2023.