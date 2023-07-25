PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Police and firefighters go through rigorous training to prepare for emergencies they’ll likely encounter on the job. A new first responder training facility is being built in Panama City Beach to help them do just that.

The fire rescue training facility is the first of its kind in PCB and will provide the proper environment for first responders to train in.

“Training is obviously the foundation of our success in the fire service, so we train hard. We train for real-world applications,” said Panama City Beach Fire Chief Ray Morgan. “To be able to do that, you need a proper training facility.”

The project has been 2 years in the making. Panama City Beach council members approved $1.2 million for the project back in November, and construction began this past week with the concrete foundation being poured. The 4-story training facility will allow first responders to role-play emergency situations in a controlled environment.

“It’s a steel-constructed burn tower if you wish, so we’ll be able to do live burns in there and search and rescue drills,” said Morgan. “Each of the four stories represents a different type of environment that we might encounter in a commercial or residential or strip mall style atmosphere.”

The fire rescue training facility will be open to all Bay County law enforcement to use. PCB police have been anticipating the construction of the training facility as well. They’re excited to have a professional training environment at their disposal.

“There’s one thing that law enforcement officers love to do and they love to train, especially when it comes to critical situations,” said Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez. “To see the excitement in our guys’ faces, especially when we get to partner with our fire guys and have them all house together on a training day, you could sense the excitement in the room every time it happens.”

The training facility will also help save taxpayer money. First responders won’t have to travel elsewhere for proper training on the taxpayer’s dime. Bay County law enforcement will be able to host its own training and certification classes.

The training facility is expected to be open in February 2024.