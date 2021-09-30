Construction begins on the Latitude Margaritaville Town Center

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Shovels are in the ground, and construction is underway on Latitude Margaritaville’s Watersound’s town center.

The project will include a number of luxurious amenities for the residents of the 55 and better neighborhood.

Wednesday, The St. Joe Company and partners broke ground on the area’s town center.

Mike Kerrigan, the Marketing Director for the St. Joe Company, said living a relaxed and inclusive lifestyle is the mission of the Latitude Margaritaville community.

“The amenity package that the residents will be able to enjoy is a big part of that,” Kerrigan said. “It serves as the community’s gathering space and a place where neighbors can come together and enjoy that lifestyle together.”

Those amenities include a large amphitheater and concert stage, a two story waterfront restaurant, a fitness center, and indoor and outdoor pools.

“This would be a place where we imagine the residents going really on a daily basis,” Kerrigan said. “Whether it is to hanging out by the pool or entertainment being a concert or a movie at the amphitheater”

There will be around 3500 homes built like the ones behind me in phase one of the Margaritaville project and the amenities available at the new town center will only be available to residents of the community.

Phase two of the town center project will include tennis and pickleball courts.

The people who live in this community will all be full time residents contributing to the panhandle’s local economy.

More than 290 homes sites have been sold, and about 125 are under construction.

“Home sales in the community are going on now and they have been for quite a bit of this year,” Kerrigan said. “We anticipate the first residents moving in before the end of 2021.”

The St. Joe Company says the town center should be open in 2022.