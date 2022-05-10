PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After being sidelined for the last two years, the Duck Races returned to Laketown Wharf in Panama City Beach on Tuesday.

Dozens of local adults, relay racing each other with giant inflatable ducks— all for a good cause.

Beach Care Services hosts the annual event. They are a local nonprofit that helps residents in need.

Whether it’s for rent payments, food, clothing, prescriptions and more, the nonprofit helps those living and working in Panama City Beach.

The organization is funded by contributions, and this is one of its biggest fundraising events of the year.

“We’re just looking forward to raising a ton of money to help people here in Bay County,” Duck Races Chair Lindsey Pickenpaugh said. “It’s a labor of love. I’ve been working on this for two years. Two times it’s gotten canceled, so it’s just amazing that we’re finally here getting to do this.”

Multiple local agencies, organizations and businesses took part in the races.

Even our own News 13 This Morning team took part in the race: they were the fifth-place team overall.

The overall winning team is Laketown Wharf. They completed the race in just under a minute and thirty seconds.