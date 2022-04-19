PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mary Coburn defeated Geoff McConnell for the Ward 3 council seat on Panama City Beach.

The preliminary report from the Bay County Supervisor of Elections states that Coburn got 1,299 votes and 59 percent of the vote. McConnel received 895 votes or 41 percent of the vote.

“I’m just floored, I am totally amazed, I’m extremely grateful to everyone that voted for me,” Coburn said. “I’m grateful for everyone’s support, and I’m just really humbled that they thought enough of me to elect me to the city council.”